Nacon Is Developing A Terminator Survival Game

A new Terminator game is in the works, but this time it will be in an entirely new genre for the franchise. Publisher Nacon has announced that it is developing a new open-world survival game set in the universe of the Terminator series.

The news was announced during the company’s Nacon Connect stream 2022, and the game was revealed alongside a brief teaser trailer that showed the famous T-800 model on the hunt in a dark warehouse-looking location. Naturally, the main theme song for the franchise can be heard in the background too. The game is specifically being developed by Nacon Studio Milan, which has also worked on games like Rims Racing. The teaser trailer can be viewed below.

Nacon’s untitled Terminator survival game is in the early stages of development, so don’t expect to get your hands on it anytime soon. From the developer’s website, we can glean some details about what direction the game will be going with its narrative. The team says, “The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance.”

The idea of playing in an open-world survival game set in the Terminator universe certainly has promise. It thematically fits with the dark post-apocalyptic nature of its story, so we hope that it can also deliver in the gameplay department when we eventually see it in action.

As a franchise, Terminator has not had a great history in video games. There are highlights, such as the Terminator’s appearance in the Mortal Kombat series, but it’s otherwise slim pickings. Terminator: Resistance, which was released just a few years ago, was not met with a positive reception. Here’s hoping that the future of Terminator games is about to look brighter thanks to Nacon.

This new Terminator survival game will be coming to PC and a selection of consoles that are yet to be specified by the developer and publisher.

