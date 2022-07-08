Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor Join Fortnite

As Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in the theaters, Fortnite announced a new collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor Odinson and Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor, join Fortnite.

The Fortnite Item Shop now features the Gods of Thunder Pack. For a mere total of 2,500 V-Bucks, you can unlock the two characters and their associated Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Gliders. The Gods of Thunder Pack also comes with a new emote and an exclusive loading screen.

Thor Odinson comes with the following items:

Thor’s Cape Back Bling

Stormbreaker Pickaxe

Stormbreaker’s Flight Glider

Jane Foster, also known as Mighty Thor, brings the following items:

Mighty Thor’s Cape Back Bling

Reformed Mjolnir Pickaxe

Mjolnir’s Flight Glider

On top of those items, the Gods of Thunder Pack unlock the Bring The Hammer Down emote. It unleashes a powerful ground strike worthy of the God of Thunder. Only four skins can use this emote: Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, Thor, and Captain America.

The Thor Odinson Outfit, Mighty Thor Outfit, Stormbreaker Pickaxe, and Reformed Mjolnir Pickaxe come with the Full Charge Style. This brings electricity to the outfits and Pickaxes, making the Gods of Thunders sparkle when you kill an enemy or hit a Weak Point.

The Gods of Thunder Pack comes with a new loading screen featuring Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor fighting against several enemies.

Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor join an already packed Marvel roster in Fortnite. The game already features another version of Thor, as well as his brother Loki. The Avengers are here, from Iron Man to Captain America and Black Widow. Their nemesis, Thanos, is also available in Fortnite, as well as other bad guys from the MCU like Green Goblin and Carnage. Some basic humans join this crew, such as MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Nick Fury.

