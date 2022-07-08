Shazam Fury Of The Gods Will Have Panel At San Diego Comic Con

Repost: @ZacharyLevi (Instagram) | Heyooo! Muy excited to share that SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS will be at #SDCC this year!! ⚡️

See y’all at Hall H, morning of Saturday, July 23. Can’t wait to hang with all of your bright & shining faces! ❤️⚡️Let’s get NERDY!!! 🤓@comic_con pic.twitter.com/uMG72AdfmO — Shazam! Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 7, 2022

San Diego Comic Con is coming, and for the first time in two years, it actually feels like something big is coming to it. After all, the pandemic either got the show canceled, or forced a “more contained” showing and it didn’t get the buzz like it usually did. However, with things like Anime Expo, New York Comic Con and other big shows getting a lot of their attendance back, SDCC finally feels like it’s going to be something special once again. And true to form, they’re getting some big upcoming movies to show up, one that is among them being Shazam Fury Of The Gods.

This movie is set to come out in December of this year, and that in and of itself is a bit ironic due to the fact that the film was originally supposed to release sometime in 2023. But with a certain other set of movies being delayed due to visual effects and other matters, Shazam Fury Of The Gods took the December slot and that might honestly be for the best.

It was Zachary Levi (Shazam himself) who revealed that the movie will come to Hall H of San Diego Comic Con, and promised that they would “get nerdy” at the show with the cast and crew being there. While he didn’t outright promise a trailer, he did promise a tease of what was to come. We actually got our first look at the movie last year around the time and during DC Fandome, and its director, David F. Sandberg, has been teasing big things for the scope of the movie as a whole.

Currently, the other big announcement for Hall H this year is that of Black Adam, and that movie will come out just two months before Fury of the Gods. So it’ll be interesting to see how both do.

Source: Twitter