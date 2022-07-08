Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, is Starfield like Skyrim?

Is Starfield like Skyrim?

In a way, yes, Starfield is like Skyrim. It doesn’t take place in a medieval kingdom hundreds of years ago with monsters and dragons but it is a massive single-player RPG developed by the same people, Bethesda Game Studios. The DNA of Skyrim can be seen throughout the gameplay reveal of the new title from Summer Games Fest in June. Those who haven’t seen that yet should definitely check it out right here.

Starfield is also being developed on Bethesda’s hugely popular Creation Engine (albeit an overhauled version), so it will share many similarities with Bethesda’s biggest game. Skyrim fans will have to wait a few more years for the next installment of the Elder Scrolls franchise, but Starfield may be the perfect game to do that.

