Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, will Starfield come to PlayStation?

Will Starfield come to PlayStation?

In short, no. Starfield will not be released on either the PlayStation 5 or 4. Starfield is the first big Xbox exclusive to come from Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021. Although some games (Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo) developed by Bethesda’s studios have come to PlayStation consoles since the company was purchased by Microsoft, that was because of pre-existing agreements between Sony and Bethesda. Microsoft chose to honor those agreements since they were made before the purchase.

Unfortunately for PlayStation Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans, it’s unlikely that any more of Bethesda’s hugely successful RPGs will come to PlayStation consoles again.

For all of the latest information on Starfield and Bethesda’s other upcoming games, be sure to check back right here.