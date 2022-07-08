Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, when will Starfield be released?

When will Starfield be released?

Starfield will be released in early 2023. There’s no exact release date at this time. The game was originally scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022, but the game was pushed back to 2023 without a concrete explanation for the delay.

Microsoft and Bethesda will likely unveil the exact release date for Starfield at some point in 2022. Although there’s no suggestion that the game will be delayed further, it’s possible that the companies don’t want to promise another date that may be missed.

Expect to hear more about the release date for Starfield at some point this year. For all of the latest news on the game, be sure to check back right here.