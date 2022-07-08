Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, where does Starfield take place?

Where does Starfield take place?

Starfield takes place across our entire galaxy. That’s right, unlike previous Bethesda RPG titles which would be limited to a kingdom or state, Starfield gives players access to an entire galaxy with over 100 solar systems and 1000 planets. Players will be able to cross the expanse of space to the different solar systems and planets to explore, complete quests, collect resources, and meet NPCs.

The biggest city that has been revealed is New Atlantis. Starfield director Todd Howard describes it as the biggest city that Bethesda Game Studios has ever built. It’s home to the United Colonies and is the capital of their settled systems government. The city was shown off in the gameplay reveal from Summer Games Fest. The full video is worth checking out right here.

More information will likely be revealed about Starfield in the coming months leading up to its 2023 release. Be sure to check back for all of the latest updates on the game.