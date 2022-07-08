Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, what kind of game is Starfield?

What kind of game is Starfield?

Starfield is a single-player space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, the developers behind smash RPG hits like Skyrim and Fallout 3. Starfield looks to be oozing with Bethesda DNA. Expect an RPG experience similar to the aforementioned games that takes place all across the galaxy.

Although not a massive amount is known about Starfield just yet, the biggest look at the game was featured at Summer Games Fest. The 15-minute gameplay reveal went into detail about traversing the expanse of space, setting up bases on planets, managing squads, and showed off combat with rival groups. The complete 15-minute gameplay reveal is well worth checking out. Find that right here.

More information about Starfield is likely to be revealed in the months leading up to its 2023 release. Be sure to check back right here for all of the latest information on Xbox’s monster exclusive.