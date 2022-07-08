Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, will Starfield have multiplayer?

Will Starfield have multiplayer?

No. Like many of Bethesda’s epic RPGs, Starfield is designed as a single-player-only experience. Starfield is akin to previous games Bethesda Game Studios has released, like Skyrim and Fallout 4. It won’t be an online title like the poorly received Fallout 76. Starfield is set to be Bethesda’s most expansive and immersive single-player RPG yet.