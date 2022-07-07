Dicey Dungeons Released on Mobile, Free DLC

Hello, this is a tweet about Dicey Dungeons which is now out on mobile, and also the new DLC Reunion is out everywhere. Please tell everyone! pic.twitter.com/XBs8NFuK2G — Terry Cavanagh (@terrycavanagh) July 7, 2022

Easily one of the cutest indie games available on the market, Dicey Dungeons has finally made its way to IOS and Android for players to enjoy on the go. While the game has been out since 2019, it has gained quite the following. The game was initially released on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, but it is now available on mobile devices. The gameplay itself is entertaining and sports a few fascinating features.

It has been said that the game seems to be very well catered to mobile devices, meaning it will run quite smoothly. Most players enjoy playing roguelikes in short bursts over a long period, and Dicey Dungeons is perfect for that, making the mobile version an excellent choice for gamers who are always on the go.

Reunion, the new DLC released alongside the mobile version, includes around five hours of new gameplay players can enjoy. The DLC contains six new episodes, so one can imagine it will be chock-full of excitement and enjoyment.

While many gamers may have never heard of Dicey Dungeons, it may be one to add to their “must-plays 2022” list. This game is a roguelike-strategy deck-building game, where players will take on one of six available characters. Each one of the characters comes with its own set of equipment to start, and players must move their character across the map where they will come into contact with monsters, treasure, upgrade stations, and the exit to the level.

The game’s combat aspect is turn-based, where players must carefully calculate their attack by choosing dice that will create a combat effect. The player’s equipment screen will open up, where they will place their chosen die to complete their next move. The concept is unique, and the ones who know about the game can’t seem to get enough of it.

The game is now available on IOS and Android for $4.99 and on Steam and Nintendo Switch for $14.99.

