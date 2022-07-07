Let’s Build a Zoo will Swing onto Consoles in September 2022

If you grew up with gaming during the 90s, you would’ve been hard-pressed to not at least heard of the famous Zoo Tycoon series from Blue Fang Games. While the illustrious franchise hasn’t been much action lately, its inspiration lives on in a lot of other titles, including the new indie tycoon-sim, Let’s Build a Zoo.

From the teams at Springloaded, No More Robots and Merge Games, Let’s Build a Zoo will be swinging, roaring, and rolling its way onto all current and last-gen consoles in a only a short matter of months.

This Zoo Tycoon-esque title will allow players to build and manage their own zoo, filling it with all sorts of enclosures, attractions and decorations to keep both park visitors and the animals themselves happy. Speaking of, Let’s Build a Zoo features a variety of over 500 animals that can be, bought bred and….spliced. DNA splicing is another feature of the sim, thus allowing players to create over 300,000 unique kinds of animal. Outlandish? Absolutely! But, it’s also certainly different.

Players won’t just build out and manage the park, but will also be responsible for hiring a solid team of zookeepers and park staff to ensure that things are running smoothly.

Let’s Build a Zoo has been available on PC since late last year. Now, it will be releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in September.

The new sim will be launching both physically and digitally across all of these platforms, and this release will also include the Dinosaur Island DLC for no additional cost.

On Steam, Let’s Build a Zoo has garnered a healthy amount of positive reviews from players. Thus, console users should have a good time with this one when Let’s Build a Zoo launches later this year.