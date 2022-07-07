Ad Infinitum Launches Next April

The World War 1 era horror game Ad Infinitum is going to release in April 2023 according to the latest trailer from Nacon. Players can expect it to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

In Ad Infinitum, players take on the role of a German soldier in the wake of The Great War (WW1). Surrounded by nightmares, traps, and apparitions, it’s unclear how much is real and how much is trauma. Either way, you’re in a fight for your life.

Check out the latest trailer featuring the game’s release date here.

War Never Ends The boundaries between nightmare and reality, between truth and lies, have been shattered as all hell breaks loose! Play a German soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. Terrible creatures, death traps, and insane mysteries mark your path through the battlefield. Overcome them to save your soul and tear the veil of more sinister truths. Steam

Ad Infinitum is the breakout title for Berlin-based game developer Hekate. Game publisher Nacon picked up the project and has been keeping fans up to date. The latest news which included the game’s release date was announced at Nacon Connect, a livestream showcase featuring content from the publisher.

Other games from Nacon include Blood Bowl III, Hell is Us, and the anticipated The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. All of which were covered in Nacon’s latest showcase.

Ad Infinitum will release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 when it releases in April 2023.

