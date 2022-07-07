Solasta: Crown of the Magister Is Now Available on Xbox

An Xbox themed D20 would look pretty cool.

The “authentic” table-top style RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister is available now on Xbox, including through the Xbox Games Pass.

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is a tactical RPG that attempts to emulate an authentic table-top roleplaying experience. The game allows players to create their own adventure modules and dungeons using in-game tools. Players can carry their characters between adventures, bringing with them the experience and wealth of past adventures.

You can check out the Xbox release trailer here.

F.A.Q. How does Game Pass / Microsoft Store work between PC & Xbox? Purchasing Solasta: Crown of the Magister and any DLC on the Microsoft Store makes them both available on PC and Xbox! The base game is also available via Game Pass on both PC & Xbox. Are the DLCs available on Xbox? Yes, all the DLCs can be purchased on Xbox. Are the save files shared between PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass? Yes, you can continue your PC playthrough on Xbox and vice versa Is there Multiplayer Crossplay between PC & Xbox? What about Crossplatform between different Xbox consoles? Yes, you can play multiplayer with Xbox (Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S) & PC players (Microsoft Store, Steam, GoG) & Mac players (Steam) in the same session! Is the Dungeon Maker available on Xbox? While you can download Dungeon Maker maps & campaigns from https://solasta.mod.io/ and play them on Xbox, you can’t create custom content directly via the Dungeon Maker on Xbox. The Dungeon Maker was deemed too complex to adapt to pad control, so creating custom maps & campaigns is limited to the PC version for now. Can I use the pad on PC now? Not yet! There are many additional requirements before we can submit a pad-compatible version on PC, so it’s not as simple as it may seem. Where can I get the Game / DLCs? You can get it on the Xbox store here! Solasta Official Forums

Solasta: Crown of the Magister has existed on the Xbox Games Pass since last year, but only for PC. Now that the game has arrived on the Xbox console, Xbox players can access the game through the Games Pass as well.

Source