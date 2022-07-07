Black Adam Star Confirms Hall H SDCC Appearance

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️



FINALLY…



The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️



BLACK ADAM⚡️

JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA

DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA



SATURDAY JULY 23rd.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

COMIC-CON

HALL H

6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️



I’ll see you then…



LFG.



BA⚡️#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/rVAHux48cC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 7, 2022

There are many superhero movies still left to come out this year, and one of them is the DC Comics film Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and it’s very fair to say that no one is currently more excited for this film to come out than him. So much so that The Rock went onto social media in order to reveal that this upcoming San Diego Comic-Con will have a panel dedicated to the “Man In Black” in the legendary Hall H.

Why does this matter? Well, the last two years due to the global pandemic San Diego Comic-Con has been…well let’s just say smaller and less impactful. In fact, DC Comics did their DC Fandome event to kind of substitute that and ensure that the hype was kept about their upcoming projects.

The Rock promised that not only will he be there, but three of the four members of the Justice Society of America will be there (sorry, no Pierce Brosnan), as well as the films’ director will be there. What’s more, The Rock is apparently going to bring gifts for all 6000 people in attendance, and more than likely, we’re going to get a new trailer to showcase the film that is coming.

You can well and truly feel the passion coming off The Rock as he talks about Black Adam and all that might come with it. He has said multiple times that both he and his team are dedicated to this character no matter where it leads, and many hope that it will lead to a confrontation with the OTHER champion of the wizard in Shazam.

All in all, this could be one of the highlights of San Diego Comic-Con, so if you have a chance to go to this…you aren’t likely to regret it.

Source: The Rock