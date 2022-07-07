More Skate 4 Details Have Been Leaked Online

Image is taken from Skate 3

According to reports, some new Skate 4 details have been leaked online. The leak stems from the recent playtest of the game, and the information being released has become a problem for EA while trying to keep the game under wraps.

The Skate 4 details were shared on Reddit and are attributed to an early alpha test, which means that the details being leaked are from an early version of the game and don’t represent the final product. A new map called Fun City, from the Skate 4 playlist was leaked, but it might only be a small section of the full map.

The map wasn’t the only detail released though because the leaker went into much more detail about other areas of interest, including gameplay, character customization, and the in-game currency. The leaker explained:

“In the playtest there were some different shirts and cap colors which could be equipped and in the final game it’s crucial to progress in the game and improve your skills to unlock new clothes and items. For example, you need a certain skill level to purchase clothes from Dime.”

One massive piece of news that the leaker revealed was the release date of the game, which was looking to be sometime in October. This assumption was down to the fact there were a lot of Halloween-themed stickers and decorations scattered around the maps. However, before you assume they mean this October, it will more than likely be the following one due to the game only being in its pre-pre-pre alpha form.

The leaker was keen to compliment a few things though, with them praising the game’s ragdoll physics and comparing them to the enjoyable stiffer physics of the previous game. The playtest also reportedly consisted of some crafting materials and blueprints for skate park items as well, which bodes well for the full release.

The game has been in development for some time now, stretching all the way back to 2020. Even with these favorable leaks, it will be some time before we see the game being released.

Source