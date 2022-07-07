Cursed to Golf Releases This August

The upcoming ghost-busting golf game Cursed to Golf is coming to all major platforms on August 18.

The upcoming game has players tee off against spectral golfers, aiming for holes through graveyards, ancient tombs, and more. Players can weaken the ghost and earn themselves extra shots by breaking certain objects, and also invoke spectral powers to control their ball.

You can check out the latest trailer here.

Ascend Out of Golf Purgatory Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you’re about to take the winning shot of an international tournament! Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival. Are You Up to Par? Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don’t just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game! An Ace Up Your Sleeve Being cursed to play golf forever in the eternity of Golf Purgatory has its benefits, too! Use Birdie-Eye to catch a view of the whole course and see what trials lie ahead. Par count running low? Luckily, gold and silver Shot Idols are peppered throughout the holes, smashing through them with a cinematic flourish will replenish your shots. Ace Cards will turn the odds back in your favour, channeling your otherworldly powers to manipulate the game in incredible ways. Scattershot, U-Turn, Rocketball, Mulligans are just some of 20+ cards you have up your sleeve to turn the tide back in your favour! Every shot counts! Steam

Players can get their hands on Cursed to Golf when it releases on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on August 18.

