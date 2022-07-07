Thor Love and Thunder Director Wanted To Give Fans The Thor They…Didn’t Want?

Taika Waititi is someone who has a very specific way of doing movies. That way has gotten him a lot of praise, some awards, and a LOT of leeway in terms of how they film his movies (see: lots of improvisation, lots of deleted scenes, throwing away the script at times, etc). Enter Thor Love and Thunder, his second attempt to make a Thor film after the hit Ragnarok, and a movie that has already gotten some…divisive thoughts online.

In a new interview, Taika Waiti revealed that one of the basis for this movie was to give the fans a “version of Thor they didn’t want”:

“I wanted to show him in a light that most Thor fans wouldn’t really want if you were to tell them,” The helmer told the Associated Press. “If you were to say them: ‘Yeah, I’m going to make Thor in love,’ it’s probably the last thing that a Thor fan really wants to hear.”

…that’s a very curious statement for all sorts of reasons. Not the least of which was that the first two movies in the Thor line were about Thor falling in love with Jane Foster, and then trying to save both her world and herself from various dangers. In fact the second Thor film focused heavily on their relationship, even having a “meet the parents” moment or two.

Furthermore, Thor has had plenty of relationships in the comics, including somewhat recently have a relationship with She-Hulk, and we see that in the future timeline (one of them at least) he not only falls in love, but he has a set of daughters.

So you have to wonder what Taika really meant by that. Not to mention, the MCU has plenty of love stories, so why would we be mad at Thor having one?

Source: Associated Press