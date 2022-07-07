Live A Live Gets Special Vocal Track and Interview

Live A Live is one of two very big RPGs coming out this month, and this one is special because it’s the remake/remaster of the title that came out 25 years ago on the Super Famicom, but couldn’t truly express what it was trying to be due to the hindrance of technology at the time. But now, with 2D-HD graphics, and a powerful system like the Nintendo Switch, the time has finally come for this game to shine.

And it won’t just be the updated graphics and gameplay that will be making fans excited, because they’ll be able to put vocals to their tracks for the first time. Including for the song Go! Go! Steel Titan!, which got not only a behind-the-scenes look via a new video, but an interview with the vocalist Kageyama Hironobu. You can see the two videos above and below.

As you can tell, the song very much fits the mold of the RPG, and the Japanese styling that the game itself is infused with, so you’re likely going to be singing this yourself after a while!

And here is a breakdown of the game itself:

“Meet seven heroes, each with their own unique abilities and lives to live across different time periods. Experience their stories in any order you choose, uncovering shocking developments along the way:

Prehistory: A tribesman comes of age in a world without words.

The Wild West: A wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life.

Imperial China: A kung fu master searches for a worthy successor.

Twilight of Edo Japan: A shinobi undertakes an important secret mission.

Present Day: A martial artist strives to become the strongest there ever was.

The Near Future: A youth with psychic powers takes a stand against evil.

The Distant Future: A newly built robot is swept up in a tragedy in space.”

Live A Live arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 22nd.

