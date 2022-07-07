Deckbuilding Horror Inscryption Coming To PlayStation

The twisted and terrifying deck builder Inscryption will be making its way to PlayStation consoles, it has been revealed. In a post shared on the official PlayStation blog, Daniel Mullins, the game’s creator, announced that the horror antics of Inscryption will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The psychological horror roguelike will also bring some PlayStation-exclusive features when it launches. These include additional features for the PS4 and PS5 controllers. Specifically, game-inspired atmospheric lighting will emanate from the controller, as will the audio from the talking Stoat card, which is your loyal companion throughout the game. In addition, Haptic feedback will be configured to “enhance every grisly action.” The news of the game’s arrival on PlayStation came alongside a new trailer, which you can check out below to get a feel for this unique-looking card game.

Inscryption’s starting premise sounds pretty creepy, in all fairness. Mullins describes how “the game initially finds you trapped at the mercy of a sadistic stranger known only as Leshy, who appears as nothing more than a pair of glowing eyes staring out at you from the darkest recess of his cabin. With no memory of how you ended up there, Leshy offers you the chance to play your way out of his clutches with a unique set of cards.”

The game’s creator also describes Inscryption as “an inky black card-based odyssey that’s part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler and part psychological horror,” which is kind of an interesting mix. The game has been available on PC since last October and has become something of a cult hit with many gamers.

You can read the official post about the game in full over on the PlayStation blog to get more insight from the game’s creator at Devolver Digital. There’s no specific details on a release date just yet, so we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any further updates on when this popular and oddly original game will be making its way onto PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source