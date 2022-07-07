God of War Ragnarök Release Date Reveal Attracts Big Numbers on Social Media

The image is taken from God of War Ragnarök

The recent release date announcement of God of War Ragnarök has caused quite the stir, with countless fans now being head over heels about a release date finally being confirmed after so much waiting. On Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that the date would be November 9, 2022, and the news was a major hit on social media platforms.

With the announcement only being made yesterday, it has now amassed nearly 200,000 likes on PlayStation’s official Twitter account, while also generating four million views on the YouTube channel. Over on Instagram, the post has generated over one million likes, a figure that is rarely ever reached on the platform’s Instagram account.

Over 1+ Million Likes in less than 24 Hours for the God of War Ragnarok Release Date Announcement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/4uUhnGBJbe — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 7, 2022

Let’s put that into a small comparison, shall we? When The Last of Us Part I remake was posted three weeks ago on the same account, it generated just over 300,000 likes, which is dwarfed in comparison to the mighty Kratos’ Instagram likes. This just shows the popularity of the game and the pulling power it possesses – the excruciating wait might have something to do with it as well.

God of War Ragnarök was supposed to be released back in 2021, but in June of that year, Santa Monica Studio broke the news that it would be delaying the game until the following year so the studio could deliver a game of the highest quality. Speculation has been rife ever since, and there were some people hoping that Sony would release the date last week, which obviously didn’t happen. This led some of the developers of the game to receive online abuse from people all over the world.

Due to this unfortunate abuse that staff members had to bear, the creative director of the game took to Twitter to address the issues that had been bubbling up. Barlog said, “These people are busting their ass off to make something for you to enjoy. Show some f***ing respect.”

Source