Dr. Stone Season 3 Title Revealed, Set to Premiere Spring 2023

A title reveal video for Dr. Stone Season 3 was released on Sunday following the one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui special. The upcoming season is titled Dr. Stone: New World and will begin airing sometime during the Spring 2023 season.

Dr. Stone: New World title reveal trailer

Season 1 of the anime was first announced in the 51st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2018 and began airing in 2019. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars (Season 2) aired from January to March during the Winter 2021 season a couple of years later. This past Sunday fans received the hour-long Dr. Stone: Ryusui special that also gave fans a new version of the opening “Good Morning World!” performed by Burnout Syndromes from Season 1.

You can watch the creditless opening below on TOHO Animation’s official Youtube channel.

Dr. Stone (manga)

The Dr. Stone manga created by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi officially ended earlier this year after 5 years of serialization. Dr. Stone ran for 232 chapters over the course of 26 volumes. The series also released a special, 53-page chapter last week that was topped off with an open-ended conclusion, teasing the possibility of a spin-off or sequel to the series. But in the meantime, fans will just have to wait for Dr. Stone: New World (Season 3) to air next year.

Dr. Stone officially reached 13 million copies in circulation last month. The manga took home an award in the shonen category at the 64th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2019 and was voted onto Barnes and Noble’s “Favorite Manga List” a year earlier.

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science! Manga synospsis by VIZ Media

Sources: Official Dr. Stone Twitter, TOHO Animation YouTube