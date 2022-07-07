Natalie Portman Promises A LOT Of Deleted Scenes In Thor Love and Thunder

When it comes to making both movies and TV shows, there are going to be some things that hit the cutting room floor. Whether it be for timing reasons, for plot reasons (as in it doesn’t really add anything) or studio requests, cut scenes are a given. The problem though is when certain movies and shows have all these deleted scenes because they filmed WAY too much, and you almost don’t know what you’re going to get until you see it. Which is the curious case right now of Thor Love and Thunder.

Because according to star Natalie Portman, there weren’t just “deleted scenes” in the film, but entire sequences that covered massive things that were removed:

There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving,” Portman said in a recent chat. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it. Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

She also made it clear how the scenes they shot they sometimes did multiple times and this included big moments in the plot:

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are some very emotional scenes. The interesting thing was how we had room to workshop them. We filmed 20 different versions of [one key scene]. There’s a few pivotal emotional scenes, but we did really, really different things, many different times.”

That goes to the directing style of Taika Waititi, and it makes you wonder what Thor Love and Thunder will be like when the movie releases on July 8th.

Source: IndieWire