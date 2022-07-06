House Corrino Is Coming to Dune: Spice Wars

Funcom and Shrio Games have announced that House Corrino will be coming as a playable faction to Dune: Spice Wars. The update will be the latest addition following the developer’s roadmap plan for the game.

Dune: Spice Wars is a strategy game taking place in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe. The setting has grown in popularity following the release of the 2021 film of the same name. The original Dune was a science fiction novel which released in 1965; and since then has gone on to spawn multiple movies and video games.

House Corrino represent the ruling family of the Imperium, the governing body for most of the known universe at the time Dune is set in. With the bloodshed and turmoil on Arrakis growing disorderly, the Imperium has no choice but to step in.

You can read about the update here.

The Imperial House Corrino, rulers of the Known Universe for the last ten millennia are coming to Arrakis… The factions on Arrakis have become unruly, and as such, the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV is left with no choice but to make a rare trip to the desert planet, alongside his feared Sardaukar in order to remind them of his dominion. While he holds a lot of power, he must also be careful to preserve certain essential relationships, most crucially with the Spacing Guild. Playing as House Corrino, players will experience a very different kind of economy to balance. Tip the scales of spice in your favor by receiving spice taxes or bribes from other factions while paying the Spacing Guild’s fees to maintain interstellar travel at affordable rates and hold the empire together. House Corrino will join the battle in the next major update, releasing soon. Stay tuned for news… Steam

House Corrino is expected to be available following the next major update for Dune: Spice Wars.

Source