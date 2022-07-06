Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that until recently was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, what platforms will Starfield be released on?

What platforms will Starfield be released on?

Starfield will only be released on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC. Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, Bethesda’s next game won’t be making an appearance on the PS5. It’s the first big Xbox exclusive since Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft in 2021 and a sign of things to come for future titles.

Last-gen console owners will be similarly disappointed as Starfield will not be making an appearance on Microsoft’s last generation of Xbox One consoles. In 2018, Starfield director Todd Howard suggested that the game could come to the Xbox One and that the developers hadn’t made a decision about platforms at the time. However, it was later confirmed that the game would be skipping Microsoft’s last-gen systems.

