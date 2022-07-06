Leaked Fortnite Object Hints at Dragon Ball Crossover

Savvy Fortnite players have managed to dig up what’s allegedly an asset for an upcoming crossover event. The object in question appears to be a capsule from “Capsule Corp”, a long-standing fixture of the Dragon Ball universe.

Fans of Dragon Ball and Fortnite have been anticipating this kind of collaboration. After all, in a game where they’ve had Thanos, Batman, John Wick, Ariana Grande, etc; it only makes sense the anime’s biggest franchise would finally make an appearance.

For those who don’t know, the Capsule Corporation was founded by Dr. Brief (Bulma’s father) and appeared with frequency in the original Dragon Ball anime (and to a lesser extent Dragon Ball Z and later entries). The corporation is mostly known for their product DynoCaps (or Hoi-Poi Capsules). These capsules allowed individuals to store and release massive objects in tiny pocket-sized capsules. It was a common occurrence for Bulma to pull anything from a motorbike to an entire house out of a capsule as the need arose.

According to Twitter user HYPEX who’s known for posting Fortnite news and leaks, the item will be called a Stamina Capsule. It’s speculated that the capsule will allow users to boost their Stamina/Energy regeneration or otherwise receive some sort of benefit related to that stat.

While a Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover hasn’t been officially confirmed, the appearance of the Stamina Capsule is compelling evidence. So we might soon live in a world where Goku can fight Darth Vader and I don’t know… start flossing or something.

