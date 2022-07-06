Biomutant’s Next-Gen Release Date Finally Announced

Image is taken from Biomutant

According to THQ Nordic, Biomutant’s next-gen release date will be September 6, 2022. The game was originally released for previous platforms last year, and its success has led the developer to release it once again… only better. Watch the new announcement trailer below.

Announcement trailer for Biomutant

The game itself revolves around a post-apocalyptic environment where players control a cute little anthropomorphic creature – although less of the cute and more of the deadly really. This little creature must save the world (not an easy task) while listening to some soothing narration as he travels this world.

Biomutant’s next-gen release means that it will come with a whole host of new upgrades. The PlayStation 5 version will consist of three graphic modes that players can choose from, as well as an enhanced haptic feedback feature that comes from the DualSense controller – sounds fancy, right? These three modes are Quality Mode which caps the game at 30fps and 4K resolution, Quality Unleashed, which renders the game up to 4K resolution and with an average of 50-60fps, and the final one is Performance Mode which locks the fps at 60fps and a 1440p resolution.

The Xbox Series X version of Biomutant offers a native 4K resolution with up to 60fps and comes with the same graphical modes as the PS5 version. The Xbox Series S on the other hand comes with 60fps and 1440p resolution, whereas the visual modes for the S version have lower resolutions but identical frame rates. That’s all the technical stuff out of the way then.

The good news is that players who have the older-gen version of the game can upgrade to the newer version, and they won’t have to pay a penny. All your current progress will transfer over as well so there’s no need to worry about starting from scratch. The PS5 version also comes with some handy guides and walkthroughs, coming courtesy of the systems Activity Card feature.

