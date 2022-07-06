Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that until recently was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, will Starfield be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Starfield be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes! As a Bethesda (which is now owned by Mircosoft) title, Starfield will be gracing the Xbox Game Pass library from launch. Starfield is the biggest game Bethesda has made since Microsoft acquired the company in 2021. It’s also the first really big Xbox exclusive to be released since the deal was finalized. Since Starfield is also coming to PC, those with PC Game Pass subscriptions will also be able to play the game at no extra cost from launch.