AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega Notes The “Fear” Of Certain Critic’s “Cult”

The world of wrestling is full of critics, that’s honestly part of how it has grown, and shrank, and recently expanded in the last few years. Because a lot of people at first thought that pro wrestling was real, then it was “exposed” as “sports entertainment”. Then there was the “Attitude Era”, and then the reign of WWE. But now, via companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling, people are seeing many more unique (and arguably more quality) sides to pro wrestling as a whole, and seeing incredible talents like Kenny Omega.

The ”Best Bout Machine” is currently in recovery from injuries and working on AEW Fight Forever. But he’s been enjoying his best video game life on Twitch and talking about AEW and the industry as a whole, and notes that especially now, a certain infamous critic has made a name for himself in the worst of ways:

“I think Jim Cornette has backed himself up into a corner where, now, he’s found this group of extremely pathetic human beings who have no other thing to aspire to become, or no one to base their life off of, no one to listen to, no one to adhere to their commands,” Omega said on CEOGaming’s Twitch. “And so, when it became a character that he could play as though he was still traveling up and down the strip in the indies, like back in the old days, now he’s got this group of people hanging off his every word. And all he has to do is sit and talk on a podcast with some other guy.

When he realized he could make money by delivering hateful speech, he backed himself into a corner,” Omega continued. “And now, if he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald’s double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that’s going to be yours truly.”

Cornette has indeed been very critical of AEW during its very successful run, and that has led to many people hating on the company, and putting the locker run into a state of “fear” apparently:

“That seeps into our locker room too. Yeah, it does,” Omega said. “Everyone is so afraid of the f–king cult of Cornette army and people that have like, you know, anti-AEW sites that they want to be — they want to do whatever the f–k they can to stay safe.”

That’s a fair fear in the world of social media and online bullying, and hopefully this comes to a stop so that the wrestlers can do what they love: wrestling.

Source: Twitch