Gwent: Rogue Mage Announced by CD Projekt Red

Image taken from Gwent: Rogue Mage

You’ve heard of The Witcher, right? And maybe a little in-game card game called Gwent? Now it seems that CD Projekt Red has a brand-new game releasing on July 7, 2022, called Gwent: Rogue Mage; a deckbuilding game structured around the Gwent rules.

It was only announced earlier today (via IGN) that CD Projekt had revealed Gwent: Rogue Mage (previously known as “Project Golden Nekker”). The game has been confirmed to launch tomorrow and will be available for PC, iOS, and Android devices. The standard version will be $9.99 and the premium edition, which includes in-game skins, cosmetics, and various card packs, will set you back $19.99.

Rogue Mage is hoping to use the same Gwent mechanics that players found to be so enthralling while playing The Witcher 3 – the number of hours I spent playing that card game is a joke. In this game though, players will only start off with around a dozen cards and must then construct multiple decks that are structured around a specific theme.

Players will begin to acquire more cards as they explore the in-game world map, which is handy because you can’t do much with a dozen cards. With this being a rogue lite game, you will find yourself being defeated… a lot. But with every loss you will obtain more XP which can then be used to improve your deck and the cards within it.

CD Projekt Red originally said that this game (when it was known as Project Golden Nekker) would not be released for consoles, and by all accounts the Polish developer are sticking to those guns as well. Tomorrow’s launch will be a welcome one though, it’ll be something that fans of The Witcher will love and it will hopefully offer a stop gap of enjoyment before more talk regarding The Witcher 4 inevitably surfaces once again.

