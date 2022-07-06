Fall Guys Tops 50 Million Players In Two Weeks

It’s fair to say that things are going pretty well over at Fall Guys at the moment. After recently announcing some big numbers over the game’s first weekend after its big free-to-play relaunch, Mediatonic will no doubt be over the moon with the game’s latest massive figures.

It’s been revealed today that in the first two weeks since Fall Guys moved to a free-to-play model, players have been jumping into the knockout battle royale-style action in their droves. Specifically, to the tune of around 50 million people. The game went free for all on June 21st and was simultaneously released for all platforms, which will have undoubtedly helped the recent surge in its player base. The developers have expressed their surprise in a tweet shared earlier today, although this will clearly be a surprise of the best kind for them.

We're in absolute disbelief…



50 million players in 2 weeks!!!



U N B E L I E V A B L E



THANKS EVERYONE! 🌍️ pic.twitter.com/YU7aNzUBOT — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 6, 2022

The relaunch of Fall Guys has undoubtedly been a big success for Mediatonic. The publisher has recently introduced a whole host of new content as part of its free-to-play model. The most recent of this has been in the new Halo crossover content, which introduced both a new Spartan-themed game mode and a Master Chief costume into the mix.

The newest addition in terms of crossover content comes with the Abstergo Challenges, which allow players to unlock content from the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Odin, Eivor and Ezio costumes and other cosmetics such as titles and nameplates are currently up for grabs both in the store and through earning in-game points by taking part in various show rounds.

Fall Guys is available free to play now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. Those who had the game via Steam previously can also still play, but it can no longer be purchased there.

Source