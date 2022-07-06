Sword and Fairy: Together Forever “Combat” Trailer Released

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever has made leaps and bounds with its progress, including the newest implementation of real-time combat compared to the turned-based mechanics offered by similar games. The newest trailer showcases the pure chaos that comes with the fighting sequences within the game on PS4 and PS5. The enemies are actually visible on-screen, making it easier to dodge and weave while landing decimating blows.

While the trailer shows off plenty of chaos, it really puts the unique skills and abilities the characters possess to the forefront. Combos are scaled up as the players make progress, making for some intense combat scenarios. Players are also able to switch out characters mid-battle, adding to the control made available for players. More so, it adds to the complexity of the game, allowing players to choose the best character suited for the task at hand.

As players level up, they will gain access to magnificent and mighty spells that balance out the combat and give players complete control on the battlefield. The trailer also shows that players can now counter enemy attacks in order to maintain survivability and wreak havoc on any foe that steps into their path. Boss battles have now become more insane, as players can now utilize QTEs that will inflict bonus damage, which will require players to think on their feet and act quickly to be successful.

The combat shown off in this trailer makes Sword and Fairy: Together Forever look absolutely stunning and epic! The fact that the developers have added a vast amount of customization and upgrades for the character’s equipment gives the game depth like never before. Combos becoming lengthier and more powerful over time as the players level up is a great way to balance out the control on the field.

Source