Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

The Quarry Tops PS5 Download Charts In June

Horror comes out on top in the US and Canada.

The Quarry

The world has been loving the cinematic horror adventure The Quarry since its release last month. Now new figures from the PlayStation Store charts have revealed that in the US and Canada, the game was the most downloaded PS5 title for the month of June. The Quarry made its debut in the number 1 position and has managed to stay there throughout June in the North American region.

In the EU, the horror game took the number 2 spot, beaten out by Star Ward Jedi: Fallen Order, which claimed the number 2 position in the rankings for the US and Canada. Other notable entries in the list are NBA 2K22 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, both of which claimed the number 3 position in the charts for the US and Canada and the EU, respectively.

The top 20 charts in full for PS5 games are listed below, for those who enjoy a data dive on downloads.

NAEU
1The QuarryStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
2Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderThe Quarry
3NBA 2K22LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
4MLB The Show 22Among Us
5Grand Theft Auto VGrand Theft Auto V
6Grand Theft Auto VCyberpunk 2077
7Elden RingFIFA 22
8Among UsFar Cry 6
9Sonic OriginsSniper Elite 5
10Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeNBA 2K22
11Sniper Elite 5Elden Ring
12Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartIt Takes Two
13Horizon Forbidden WestGran Turismo 7
14Far Cry 6Metro Exodus
15DNF DuelJurassic World Evolution 2
16Cyberpunk 2077Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
17Gran Turismo 7Sonic Origins
18FIFA 22Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
19Mortal Kombat 11Battlefield 2042
20It Takes TwoRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart

In the free-to-play charts, Fall Guys was perhaps unsurprisingly the number 1 most downloaded game in June. This is most likely down to the launch of its new free-to-play model, which has been a resounding success for Mediatonic so far after a whopping 20 million players jumped into the knockout royale game in its first weekend.

Source

Share this article:

LinkedIn0