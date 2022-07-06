The Quarry Tops PS5 Download Charts In June

The world has been loving the cinematic horror adventure The Quarry since its release last month. Now new figures from the PlayStation Store charts have revealed that in the US and Canada, the game was the most downloaded PS5 title for the month of June. The Quarry made its debut in the number 1 position and has managed to stay there throughout June in the North American region.

In the EU, the horror game took the number 2 spot, beaten out by Star Ward Jedi: Fallen Order, which claimed the number 2 position in the rankings for the US and Canada. Other notable entries in the list are NBA 2K22 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, both of which claimed the number 3 position in the charts for the US and Canada and the EU, respectively.

The top 20 charts in full for PS5 games are listed below, for those who enjoy a data dive on downloads.

NA EU 1 The Quarry Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Quarry 3 NBA 2K22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4 MLB The Show 22 Among Us 5 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 7 Elden Ring FIFA 22 8 Among Us Far Cry 6 9 Sonic Origins Sniper Elite 5 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K22 11 Sniper Elite 5 Elden Ring 12 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It Takes Two 13 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 14 Far Cry 6 Metro Exodus 15 DNF Duel Jurassic World Evolution 2 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 17 Gran Turismo 7 Sonic Origins 18 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Battlefield 2042 20 It Takes Two Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

In the free-to-play charts, Fall Guys was perhaps unsurprisingly the number 1 most downloaded game in June. This is most likely down to the launch of its new free-to-play model, which has been a resounding success for Mediatonic so far after a whopping 20 million players jumped into the knockout royale game in its first weekend.

Source