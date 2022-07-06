God of War Ragnarök Comes In Five Different Editions

Everything there is to know about the God of War Ragnarök editions.

Santa Monica Studio finally revealed the release date of God of War Ragnarök. The game will be available on November 9, and pre-orders open on July 15, 2022, at 10 am Eastern Time. Of course, you can simply wait and get a digital copy of the game in November. But if you would like to go the extra mile, Santa Monica Studio planned various editions containing additional in-game content, artbooks, and even a Mjölnir replica.

God of War Ragnarök – Launch Edition Items

Pre-ordering God of War Ragnarök grants some additional in-game content. The Launch Edition, as well as the Collector’s Edition, and Jötnar Edition include a voucher code to redeem digital bonuses.

If you pre-order the God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition, you will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War Ragnarök – Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is the default version of the game. The digital and physical versions of God of War Ragnarök will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you purchase the PlayStation 4 version, you can later upgrade it to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD.

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

The in-game items are available through story progression.

God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition not only contains in-game bonuses but also features some real-life goodies. The Collector’s Edition comes with a box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine and contains various items, including a real-life replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir.

Opening the Shrine, you’ll find the following:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

Also included in the Collector’s Edition are the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition is the most complete edition coming with the game. Not only does it feature in-game downloadable content and the replica of Mjölnir, but it also includes a cloth map of the Nine Realms and a legendary ring from Norse Mythology.

The Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine of God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition contains:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

Also included in the Jötnar Edition are the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

No matter the version you select, God of War Ragnarök will be available on November 9, 2022. Pre-orders for all the editions open on July 15, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

