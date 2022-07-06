Ubisoft Forward Revealed For September 10

Fresh off the back of yesterday’s news of a Skull and Bones gameplay live stream event, Ubisoft has now announced another Ubisoft Forward live stream to mark on your calendar. While tomorrow’s planned showcase will shine a spotlight solely on the much-anticipated Skull and Bones game, the publisher doesn’t want anyone to miss out on the rest of the titles in their catalogue.

In a post recently shared on Ubisoft’s official website, it’s been revealed that another Ubisoft Forward event will take place on September 10. This is something to look forward to given Ubisoft’s lack of participation in many of this summer’s games showcases and live events so far. It seems that the publisher wants to keep its showcases in-house, and has said that the planned event in September will focus on “multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world.”

The live stream event will take place on YouTube, Twitch and on Ubisoft’s website. Those wanting to tune in can do so on September 10 at 12:00 PM PT/9:00 PM CEST. The post also explains how there will be further updates provided on the upcoming Ubisoft Forward as we get closer to the time of the event. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things for now while we wait for September.

In the meantime, the Ubisoft Forward Spotlight on Skull and Bones takes place tomorrow, July 7 on YouTube and Twitch at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PT. We’ll be tuning in to see what’s expected to be a detailed look at Ubisoft’s multiplayer pirate adventure game, which has been in development for almost a decade. The pre-show gets started 15 minutes before the big gameplay reveal, so make sure you’re tuned in for a first look at what’s hopefully going to be an exciting expedition across the southern seas.

