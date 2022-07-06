Taika Waititi Says He’s Not Going To Rush His Star Wars Movie Idea

Taika Waititi is by and large one of the most unique and yet respected actors and directors out there right now in Hollywood. His unique take on things has led to hits like “Our Flag Means Death”, “Jojo Rabbit”, and of course, Thor Ragnarok and the upcoming Love and Thunder. So when people heard that he was going to do a Star Wars film, many were curious about what he was going to do.

However, one thing he noted in an interview recently was that he going through the process of making his Star Wars idea and that he did have some hurdles he would have to overcome:

“I saw on Twitter, someone’s like: I’d actually really love to see a movie about Chewbacca’s grandmother. And I was like, I shouldn’t have said that because this is awesome,” Waititi explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “But I just feel like for me, I’m never gonna please the fans. You know, I don’t want to mess with something that’s so treasured. Also, you feel like you’ve got to do a lot of research…and I don’t have any time. [Laughs] I mean, there’s thousands of books that have been written, these volumes of books about Star Wars with all those characters. I just don’t have time to get through them.”

That being said, Taiki Waititi also made it clear that he will not rush his idea for the movie:

“I think Taika [of] 10 years ago would be so panicked and nervous at the prospect of that. But if it’s not right, it’s not right,” Waititi said. “If it’s not ready, it’s not ready. [With] Star Wars, I don’t want to rush. It’s something I wouldn’t want to just leap into and not feel that it’s unique, it’s my film, and it makes sense. Because that would be a disaster. I’m writing at the moment. So I’m gonna do my best to come up with an idea that everyone loves.”

We’ll just have to see what he comes up with!

Source: Rolling Stone