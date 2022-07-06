Captain Boomerang Actor Would Love Suicide Squad Spinoff About His Character

When the DCEU was first announced, one of the more surprising films that was announced to come out within the first few movies was a Suicide Squad film. The film would be based off the villain team who was forced to do good…or die.

Later on, James Gunn would make a sequel via The Suicide Squad, and in both movies was Jai Courtney playing longtime Squad member Captain Boomerang. And despite being dead in DCEU continuity now, that hasn’t stopped Courtney from saying that he’d love a spinoff series starring his character:

“Look, I don’t know. The sort of TV streaming realm right now is really exciting and I think exploring something like that, you know, longer format and giving it a little more space would be really cool,” Courtney said. “I kind of have some ideas around that, you know, which I think would work for a character like [Captain] Boomerang because he’s so much fun. I think it’d be really cool to get into some backstory stuff and the nature of how he falls in the DC world, you know?”

It’s true that we don’t truly know a lot about his version of Captain Boomerang, so why not?

“I doubt wherever, you know, particularly now, I doubt there’s any plans for a standalone film, but yeah, man. I mean, that’d be cool. He’s one of those roles that I would love to just kind of be able to do again and again. It’s like so much fun and probably a little too easy for me in a way. But I think there’s tremendous potential for enjoyment with something like that and we could really push the kind of boundaries of what’s possible. So, listen, just waiting on the call from Warner Brothers. I mean, if they want me to throw that jacket on again. I’ll be more than happy to oblige.” The Suicide Squad star added.

There have been a lot of rumors about Suicide Squad spinoffs, we already got Peacemaker, and there is talk of an Amanda Waller one, so why not Captain Boomerang?

Source: ComicBook.com