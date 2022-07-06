Kursk Is Heading to the Nintendo Switch Next Week

Image is taken from Kursk

It has been announced today that Jujubee Games Studio will be releasing its documentary adventure game Kursk, into the world of the Nintendo Switch. The developer has confirmed that it will be aiming for July 14, 2022, which is just around the corner, you know.

Originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Ones back in 2018, Kursk is unique in that it claims to be the first-ever adventure and documentary video game that was inspired by true events – we can’t think of another off the top of our heads either.

It is a fairly obscure game, so for the people that don’t know much about it, read on. Players will assume the role of a spy who finds their way onto a Russian nuclear submarine and must collect all the secret intel about the revolutionary “Shkval super cavitating torpedoes”. While searching the submarine for the required information, the player will also witness a host of dramatic events that took place at the time.

Some of the key features of the game are as follows:

LIVE THE HISTORY: Experience the history of the fateful voyage of K-141 KURSK that ended at the bottom of the Barents Sea.

THE WORLD OF 2000: See through the first-person perspective the fascinating world of 2000’s Moscow, Vidyayevo, and this extremely detailed Oscar II-class submarine.

INTELLIGENCE OPERATIVE: Walk the fine line between gathering secret information, getting to know important people, and getting caught spying.

DECISIONS: Get to know the crew of the Kursk submarine, maintain important relationships and make decisions that have a long-lasting impact.

GAMES BEYOND: New sub-category for Jujubee’s products characterized by a greater emphasis on the story being told, original gameplay, and mature subject matter.

If you’re one of those visual learners though, you can check out the original trailer below, to help jog your mind a bit.

Trailer for the adventure game Kursk

