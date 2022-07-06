God of War: Ragnarok Finally Has a Release Date

After a long wait, fans of the God of War franchise finally have a release date to look forward to. While God of War: Ragnarok was originally meant to be released in September this year, a series of delays were announced. Now, Sony has announced that the game will officially launch on November 9, 2022.

God of War: Ragnarok is the sequel to a 2018 reboot of God of War and features a father and son duo as the protagonists: Kratos and Atreus. Along with the announcement of the release date, a short promotional cinematic trailer was included. In the trailer, the duo fights off several enemies before coming face to face with a monstrously large wolf in the woods. Check out the trailer below:

Looks like this game is going to be worth the wait, so get excited!

