Stranger Things S4 Book Scene Teases New Series

The season 4 final episode of Stranger Things was… intense. The gang put an impressive plan into motion to stop Vecna from killing Max. Because her death would have meant the barrier between our world and The Upside Down would fall, it was brave to use her as bait. Max took off her headphones and convinced Vecna to come for her. While Eddie, R.I.P., played an epic concert for the demobats, Nancy, Steve, and Robin snuck into Vecna’s house to kill him while he was in a trance state. She put up a brave fight, but in the end, Max died. El brought her body back to life, but Max remained unconscious at the end of the season.

One of the ending scenes was a sweet moment between Max and Lucas. He was reading Stephen King’s The Talisman to her in the hospital before the others came to visit. At first glance, fans would think that Lucas and Max were just fans of the legendary horror novelist. It would track for the group honestly. The entire show is about a group of kids who play Dungeons & Dragons, wear Halloween masks to steal an RV, and have no trouble believing in alternate dimensions.

But Lucas is not just a fan. The Duffer Brothers, who are responsible for bringing us the Stranger Things show that we love so much, were planting a tiny Easter egg for their fans. After confirming that Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season, the duo can now pursue other projects. One such project will be to adapt The Talisman into a Netflix series!

The Talisman, published in 1984, is the story of a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer who journeys to a parallel universe to save his mother’s life. There’s a little bit of overlap there that fits beautifully for this collaboration. Though The Talisman is much more fantasy adventure, with Jack looking for a magic Talisman in a place called the Territories, but we are confident that the Duffer Brothers will nail it.

