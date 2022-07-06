NBA 2K23’s Cover Athlete Is Michael Jordan

Every year, NBA 2K is back on the shelves with a new game. The new cover athlete for NBA 2K23 is one of the most popular basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan.

The 14-time NBA all-star player is a fan favorite and will appear on the cover of an NBA 2K game for the fourth time. Michael Jordan previously starred in NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12, and NBA 2K16.

2K is bringing back Michael Jordan and his iconic number 23 jersey from the Chicago Bulls. As one of the most prolific basketball players, Jordan made the number 23 shine throughout the years. Alfie Brody, Vice President of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K, declared that “after making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition.”

On top of the classic edition of NBA 2K23, 2K unveiled two more options: the Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition. 2K hasn’t yet revealed the exact details of each edition or their prices. The Championship Edition is a brand new version of the game. It comes with a year’s subscription to NBA League Pass granting access to all NBA games on TV.

NBA 2K23 brings back Jordan Challenges

NBA 2K23 will also see the return of the Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11. These challenges go over legendary games that shaped the career of Michael Jordan. The player has several objectives to complete to recreate iconic moments from Jordan’s career.

NBA 2K11 features ten Jordan Challenges, from his 63-point playoff game against the Celtics to his face-off against Dominique Wilkins from the Atlanta Hawks. The newest installment in the NBA 2K series will recreate these matches and add five additional Jordan Challenges.

NBA 2K23 releases on September 9, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-orders start tomorrow, July 7.