RWBY Ice Queendom Gets Full Episode Count

There is a LOT going on in the RWBY universe right now, and some of it is currently accessible to fans with much more on the way. One of the biggest surprises that came out this year was the reveal of the 100% anime-style RWBY Ice Queendom, which would at first retell parts of the stories from Vol.1 and Vol.2, and then completely go off in its own story path as shown by various art (and the fact it’s called Ice Queendom, a reference to Weiss Schnee the “Ice Queen”).

But while this was an awesome reveal, and the first three episodes that are out prove just how beautiful it looks, many fans still have questions, including how long the first season is going to be in the “canon-adjacent” series. The answer came from the official Twitter handle for the show, and they revealed that RWBY Ice Queendom will have 12 episodes, and will be sold in a DVD set over in Japan (and likely in the US later on).

Considering we don’t fully know where this story is going to go, 12 episodes is more than enough to key fans itching for more and to see just how well it does overall.

Of course, for those who want more of the “mainline RWBY universe”, the good news there is that we’ve gotten some clips and teases of RWBY Season 9, which is set to arrive in early 2023. Yes, that’s a long wait considering, but the team behind the show promises that this is very much going to be worth the way, and the teaser that was released for it showcases that there will be some major character moments and new settings to keep fans guessing before all is said and done.

So buckle up RWBY fans, you have a lot to enjoy.

