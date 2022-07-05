Stargirl Season 3 Gets Fall Release Date

For the first time in a very long time, the CW is going to have a MUCH different feel when it comes back with its fall lineup. Mainly because the Arrowverse is pretty much dead, and the only shows that are left aren’t coming back in 2022…with the exception of Stargirl Season 3. Yes, this show from the long-lost DC Universe service has been “filling in” for key things in key moments, and it’s gotten some longevity as a result of that. Season 3 will mark it as the only time it’s the only DC Comics show on the CW in the fall slots…and that’s saying something.

At first we only got a teaser for the season during the season finales of Flash/Superman & Lois, but now, we know that Stargirl Season 3 will arrive on Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c.

That time slot was what The Flash had, so it’ll be curious to see how it does there on its own. As for what the plot of the third season is going to be, we have a few indications, even if it’s not exactly clear what we’re going to see in terms of the main storyline.

For example, we know that “Director Bones” is going to show up (and be voiced by Keith David), we also know that many of the enemies of Stargirl are going to try and be her allies/friends now (see: Shive, the Crocks, etc.), and according to the lead actress herself, there’s going to be a “murder mystery”.

There’s also the fact that the original Starman mysteriously came back to life in Season 2 and is apparently trying to be a true mentor to Stargirl, though whether that’s a good thing or not remains to be seen.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Source: ComicBook.com