8 Games Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

And four games you can play right now.

Microsoft unveiled the next games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Four games are available today, including several entries from the Yakuza series. Eight more games will come out on July 14, from platformers to adventure games, and even some games for the younger players among us.

New games available today

Four games are available right now on Xbox Game Pass: Last Call BBS, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Last Call BBS is a collection of several puzzle games to play on a retro computer. The game carries the retro vibe of early game computers like the Amstrad CPC 464 or the Acorn Atom. Last Call BBS features a total of eight full games, from a factory simulator to logic puzzles and a funky version of the solitaire game.

Yakuza is a popular game series starring Kazuma Kiryu and various gangs roaming the streets of Japan. Even if you never played a single Yakuza game, you can still play Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the first game in the series, while Yakuza 0 is its prequel and Yakuza Kiwami 2 is its sequel.

Games coming out soon on Xbox Game Pass

The following games will be joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog on July 14, 2022:

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Escape Academy (Console and PC)

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Good news for our very young readers, or most likely their parents: My Friend Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls are joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

If you aren’t a fan of kids’ shows, Overwhelm is an action horror platformer where your enemies power-up and you don’t. PowerWash Simulator is less stressful, as you just need to use a power washer to clean things – and that is really satisfying.

For the musicians among us, DJMax Respect V is a rhythm game featuring popular artists like Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika. Sports lovers also get a game this month with Matchpoint: Tennis Championships.

Escape Academy is a game full of puzzles and mysteries where you train to become the ultimate Room Escapist. Last but not least, Road 96 is joining Xbox Game Pass this month. This adventure game is a road trip where you will discover various places and stories that will shape your journey.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

Atomicrops

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cris Tales

Lethal League Blaze

If you would like to keep playing them after July, you will have to purchase them. Microsoft offers a 20% discount on those games for Game Pass subscribers.

Source