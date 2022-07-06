Will Dapper Loki Make an Appearance in Season 2?

Our favorite murderous trickster is on his way back, and we’re so excited about it that we’re scrounging for updates. Tom Hiddleston has played the Marvel character Loki for the last 11 years. Because of this impressive tenure, he’s basically the one and only Loki in the eyes of the fans. Except, of course, for the fact that there are actually a bunch of different variants of the god in the Disney+ show Loki.

Loki follows the adventure of a time-variant of Thor’s brother. When the Avengers went back in time in Avengers: End Game to collect the Tesseract from a past Loki, things did not go well. He ended up using the Tesseract to escape, creating an alternate timeline. The Time Variance Authority (TVA for short) then recaptures him and ends that alternate timeline to protect the main timeline, a.k.a. The Sacred Timeline. Though it sounds complicated, the show is easy to follow and full of heart. We get to see Tom Hiddleston play the villain/hero with empathy and genuine love for the character.

Season 2 will not be released until sometime next year, but we know that production has started. Beyond that, there is still a ton we don’t know about the new season. Because production has only recently begun, we aren’t likely to know any big pieces anytime soon. However, with eyes from all over the world eagerly watching, we can all speculate over each little crumb. For example, pictures of Tom Hiddleston dressed up as Loki in a dapper tuxedo has us all drooling. You can check out the pictures below.

🚨 Tom Hiddleston nas gravações da segunda temporada de #Loki pic.twitter.com/tw6iCZEsog — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) July 4, 2022

We know from previous films that Loki is a man of taste. While he definitely likes the finer things in life, what role could that play in the newest season? How does a modern-looking tuxedo fit into the alien worlds the show has mainly featured? Though there are no guarantees that whatever scene they are filming will even be included in the show, it’s nice to see that they are filming at all.

Source