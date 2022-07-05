Otome VN Radiant Tale Comes West

The Otome VN Radiant Tale is getting a release in North America for sometime next year. The game was originally released in Japan only back in May of this year.

For those who don’t know, Otome (literally “maiden”) games are dating simulators or romantic visual novels designed for and marketed towards women. These visual novels are usually marketed towards women interested in men, but anyone can choose to play them.

In Radiant Tale, or heroine Tifalia finds herself the producer of a performing troupe called CIRCUS. But the handsome men of CIRCUS seem to be anything but good at their jobs and it’s up to Tifalia to get them into shape.

You can find the trailer for the game here.

Tifalia longs for an eventful life and gets her wish when an unusual group calling themselves CIRCUS wander into her inn and press her into service as a producer. A crazy dragon that loves to tickle, a spikey clown that doesn’t make you laugh, a water creature who doesn’t want to use water magic, an acrobat who doesn’t know how to entertain, a drunkard furball, an unmotivated leader, and an amateur producer who just joined. Can this show ever be a success?

The game was announced at Anime Expo in LA by publisher Aksys Games. Otome games have been slowly increasing in popularity as more and more titles are being localized. Just last year PQube released BUSTAFELLOWS and Aksys announced at least two other titles at Anime Expo this year.

Radiant Tale is coming out on the Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

Source