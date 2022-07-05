Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness “Deep in Abyss” Mode Explained

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is an upcoming game based on the anime series Made in Abyss. The upcoming game is expected to have two modes, “HELLO ABYSS” and “DEEP IN ABYSS”.

A recent blog post from Spike Chunsoft has explained the upcoming “DEEP IN ABYSS” mode. In this mode, players will get to play an entirely original Cave Raider and experience a story unique to the game. Players will begin in the Belchero Orphanage and begin their career of exploring the Abyss.

Players will take their Cave Raider and journey into the Abyss to mine and retrieve relics. These materials can be sold and exchanged for upgrades. But it’s not easy adventuring into the Abyss. Players will have to contend with hunger, vicious predators, and last but not least “The Curse of the Abyss”.

Players who explore too deep into the Abyss will experience “The Curse of the Abyss” on their way up. The curse can manifest as sickness, bleeding from the eyes and other orifices, and other trauma. Along the way players can still be attacked in their weakened state from the curse.

The “DEEP IN ABYSS MODE” for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will feature a completely original story and include the appearance of characters from the anime. Meanwhile the “HELLO ABYSS” mode will retell the story from the anime and also act as an introduction to the mechanics for “DEEP IN ABYSS”.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is expected to release on September 2, on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation.

