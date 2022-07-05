Total War: Warhammer III Gives Old Lords New Factions

The upcoming Immortal Empires update for Total War: Warhammer III is bringing back Be’lakor as a playable Lord, and giving some lords entirely new factions of their own.

The Immortal Empires update will introduce all of the content from the previous Total War: Warhammer games. Players must have all of the games on the same store in order to access the Immortal Empires content.

Be’lakor was originally the antagonist of the Realm of Chaos campaign, but is now a playable lord as an alternative to The Daemon Prince. Be’lakor will lead his own Daemons of Chaos as part of his Shadow Legion, the new faction under his command.

The new factions being introduced are as follows:

Volkmar the Grim – The Cult of Sigmar: Embarking on a pilgrimage of zealousness by abandoning the petty squabbles of the Elector Counts in favor of sealing away the abominable Books of Nagash, Volkmar now resides in the lower Southlands. Unlike the Tomb Kings and Mannfred Von Carstein, it’s not the books themselves that offer individual effects; rather, the act of sealing books away increases his Zeal, strengthening the boons and power granted to Volkmar. Grombrindal – The Ancestral Throng: Known for his hatred of the sadistic Dark Elves following Malekith’s instigation of the War of the Beards, Grombrindal moved to Naggaroth. There, he stages his armies to enact revenge upon the Witch King. Helman Ghorst – Caravan of Blue Roses: Ever clinging to the hope of discovering necromancies that could bring his brothers back to life, Helman Ghorst has moved eastwards in order to be closer to the coveted Nagashizzar fortress. Vlad and Isabella Von Carstein – Sylvania: Unlike the other Legendary Lords, this power couple will be staying together in undead matrimony, but will be playable within the same campaign. If you choose Vlad as your Legendary Lord, Isabella will be automatically unlocked as a hero and vice versa. Sigvald The Magnificent – The Decadent Host: Armed with his disturbing yet angelic beauty, Prince Sigvald is now a force unto himself within the Warriors of Chaos. He reclines in pleasure in the Northwestern Chaos Wastes, and has been bestowed with some tantalizing new features such as the ability to Seduce units, use Seductive Influence, and has access to Slaanesh’s daemonic breed. Kholek Suneater – Heralds of the Tempest: The ancient Dragon Ogre now resides north of the Mountains of Mourn, keen to seek out a monolithic settlement for his own dark designs. Total War Official Blog

Be’lakor and these new factions will all be a part of the Total War: Warhammer III Immortal Empires update which is expected to release this August.

Source