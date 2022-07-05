Battlefield 2042 Outperforms Halo After Season One Launch

Battlefield 2042 has begun to outperform the free to play Halo Infinite in the wake of the former launching its seasonal battle pass system.

Twitter user Tom Henderson compared the two games based on their current Steam Charts metrics. Steam Charts is a website which keeps track of current Steam players, a daily peak of users, and also an all-time peak. Battlefield 2042 began its first season on June 9, and looking at Steam Charts the game saw a relative explosion of activity, going from roughly 2000 concurrent users to over 10000. That number has since slowly begun to drop off and at the time of writing to around 6000.

Battlefield 2042 has managed to retain a pretty decent player base since Season 1 launched and now has 3x the players on Steam than Halo Infinite MP which is free-to-play. pic.twitter.com/YjjiB3XKWo — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 5, 2022

By comparison, Halo Infinite is pulling around 2000 concurrent users at around the same time of day, but the 24 hour peak remains relatively close. Let’s not mince words though, both of these games are underperforming for multiplayer titles based on mainstream franchises. For comparison, Counter Strike: Global Offensive is pulling a 24 hour peak of over 800000 and the squad-based shooter Paladins is still pushing nearly 10000, and it’s far less iconic than the Battlefield or Halo franchises.

This just emphasizes the point that these mainstream franchises are struggling in this modern age of season passes, lootboxes, and battle royales. While Battlefield 2042 releasing their own season pass has definitely made a difference; Halo Infinite has had a battle pass for a while.

While the state of Battlefield, we’ll see if the “skeleton crew” at DICE can manage to pump those numbers up even higher.

