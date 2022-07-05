Nacon Connect To Showcase LOTR: Gollum On Thursday

Publisher Nacon has shared some of the titles that will be showcased as part of its upcoming showcase event. Nacon Connect is taking place this Thursday, July 7 and promises some pretty exciting reveals and first looks. Not least of these will be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Steelrising, which will feature among other titles.

#NaconConnect is in 2 DAYS and we have a few surprises for you!



📆 July 7 at 6pm BST | 7pm CEST | 10am PDT

📺 https://t.co/EKzFl7MzCN

📺 https://t.co/dA0gPky8NX



Subscribe & hit the 🔔 to get notified when the show starts. pic.twitter.com/TTTMA7KHOa — Nacon 🔜 #NaconConnect (@Nacon) July 5, 2022

In total, Nacon has confirmed that there will be 17 different games shown during the upcoming live stream, which viewers can check out on YouTube or Twitch at 6 pm BST/7 pm CEST /10 am PDT. There will also be a pre-show, in which the publisher has said that “some news will be shared first.” What that is, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we do know some of the games that will be featured in the showcase. Thanks to a tweet shared earlier today, these are as follows.

Session: Skate Sim

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Blood Bowl

War Hospital

Hell Is Us

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Ad Infinitum

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

RoboCop: Rogue City

WRC: Generations

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

In addition to getting a look at these games, Nacon has today revealed that fans will also be getting treated to five exclusive reveals as part of the presentation. Whether or not these will be new game reveals or exclusives about games we’ve already seen during the presentation, we don’t yet know. Either way, there are only a couple of days to wait to find out.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Steelrising are two of the more hotly anticipated games featured in the showcase. Along with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, there’s a solid mix of titles to check out during the Nacon Connect event if you’re looking for an insider view, or simply for something to watch on Thursday evening.

Source -PR