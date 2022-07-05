Ubisoft Announces July 7 Skull And Bones Reveal

Ubisoft has announced that its long-awaited pirate adventure Skull And Bones will, at last, be getting revealed to the world later this week. In a tweet recently shared on the publisher’s official account, it was announced that there will be a special Ubisoft Forward Skull And Bones spotlight event on July 7.

Tune-in for a #UbiForward spotlight on #SkullAndBones and catch the worldwide gameplay reveal!



July 7 at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST



👉 https://t.co/UaHitc7pq9 pic.twitter.com/vDGFmy0CWY — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 5, 2022

This confirms earlier reporting of a possible July re-reveal and seems to have got the community pretty hyped up in the process. The live stream will also feature a global reveal of Skull And Bones‘ gameplay, which those waiting for the buccaneering caper will no doubt be excited to see. The event itself is planned to open with a pre-show that promises to be “full of surprises,” according to Ubisoft. This will get underway at 7:45 PM CEST / 10.45 AM PT, ahead of the big gameplay reveal itself.

In addition to looking at the game itself, this special spotlight event will also feature interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with Skull And Bones‘ developers, which should be interesting given how long fans have actually been waiting for this game. You can watch a teaser for the upcoming live stream event right here to get yourself in the swashbuckling mood.

Skull And Bones itself is expected to give life on the high seas a unique twist, giving players the chance to become pirate legends during their adventure across the coasts of Africa to the tropical islands of the East Indies. The game itself was recently officially rated in Brazil for PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Additionally, it’s been revealed that players can soon sign up for future live tests of Skull And Bones ahead of its eventual release.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the Skull And Bones Ubisoft Forward event on Thursday, which you can tune in to on YouTube at 8 PM CEST / 11 AM PT, or earlier if you want to catch the surprise-packed pre-show.

